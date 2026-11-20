Forgo shopping on Black Friday and #OptOutside. The Missouri Department of Conservation will host Rapids, Rocks, and Ridges: Hike Millstream Gardens on November 27.

The hike will showcase the St. Francis River and its wildlife habitats, including shut-ins, vistas, and rapids. Participants can expect to hike around five miles on uneven, rocky, and steep terrain. Sturdy shoes, long pants, and water bottles will be required. Transportation to and from Millstream Gardens provided.

Hike Millstream Gardens will take place on Friday, November 27, from 12 to 6:30 p.m. Meet at the Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center.

Open to ages 18+.

To register, visit Events | Missouri Department of Conservation