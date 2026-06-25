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Preserving Family Treasures: A free, interactive workshop

Preserving Family Treasures: A free, interactive workshop

Join Cape Girardeau County Archive Center director Marybeth Niederkorn, County History Center librarian Alice Ireland, and History Center director Carla Jordan for a FREE, interactive workshop on preserving and cataloging your family heirlooms, 10 AM to noon, Saturday, July 11, 2026, at the History Center Research Annex, 110 S. High Street in Jackson.

Topics covered will include an overview of preservation and organization best practices, tools of preservation, encapsulation, cataloging, digital tools, cleaning documents, and how to set collection goals and reach them on a budget. Attendees will have time at the end for a question and answer session.

This event is free and open to the public. Registration is required by contacting the History Center, 573-204-4240.

A light lunch will be provided. Seats are limited. Register soon!

Cape Girardeau County History Center Research Annex
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 11 Jul 2026

Artist Group Info

mbniederkorn@capecounty.us
Cape Girardeau County History Center Research Annex
110 S. High Street
Jackson, Missouri 63755
5732044240
capegirardeaucountyhistoricalsociety.com