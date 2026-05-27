Poplar Bluff Library - Summer Reading Kickoff

The Poplar Bluff Public Library will host its Summer Reading Kickoff on June 6.

This year’s theme for summer reading is “Unearth Your Story” and the dinosaur-themed kickoff will feature prehistoric fun, big books, and 6-foot dinos. All ages are welcome.

The Summer Reading Kickoff will take place on Saturday, June 6, from 12-2 PM, at Ray Clinton Park in Poplar Bluff.