Poplar Bluff Library - Summer Reading Kickoff
Poplar Bluff Library - Summer Reading Kickoff
The Poplar Bluff Public Library will host its Summer Reading Kickoff on June 6.
This year’s theme for summer reading is “Unearth Your Story” and the dinosaur-themed kickoff will feature prehistoric fun, big books, and 6-foot dinos. All ages are welcome.
The Summer Reading Kickoff will take place on Saturday, June 6, from 12-2 PM, at Ray Clinton Park in Poplar Bluff.
Ray Clinton Park
Free
12:00 PM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 6 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Poplar Bluff Municipal Library
(573) 686-8639
library@poplarbluff.org
Ray Clinton Park
272 Park AvenuePoplar Bluff, Missouri 63901