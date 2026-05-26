Pokémon Battle Academy

Join us for a fun Pokémon Battle Drop-In! Whether you're a seasoned Trainer or just starting out, come learn how to battle Pokémon using one of the library's decks or your own. Meet fellow fans, sharpen your skills, and enjoy friendly matches in a welcoming environment. All ages and experience levels are welcome—no registration required! (ages 6-11)

Accessibility: The library makes every effort to ensure our programs can be enjoyed by all. If you have any concerns about accessibility or need to request specific accommodations, please contact the library.

Accompanying Adults: This program is designed for children and accompanying adults. Please plan to attend and be engaged with your child for this program. Drop-offs will not be permitted.