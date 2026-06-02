© 2026 KRCU Public Radio
90.9 Cape Girardeau | 88.9-HD Ste. Genevieve | 88.7 Poplar Bluff
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Perryville's Fourth of July Parade and Fireworks Show

Perryville's Fourth of July Parade and Fireworks Show

The City of Perryville will host its annual Fourth of July Parade and Fireworks Show on July 2.

The parade will begin at 6 PM at the KC Hall, make its way to the town square, and end at Perryville City Park. Perryville Parks & Recreation will host activities at City Park from 7 PM until the fireworks begin at dusk. The community is invited to bring blankets and lawn chairs for this free, family-friendly celebration.

The Perryville Fourth of July Parade and Fireworks Show will take place in downtown Perryville on Thursday, July 2, beginning at 6 PM.

Downtown Perryville
Free
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 2 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

The City of Perryville
https://www.cityofperryville.com
Downtown Perryville
2 W Ste Maries St
Perryville, Missouri 63775
(573) 547-6062
https://www.facebook.com/PerryvilleMayfest/