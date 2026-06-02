Perryville's Fourth of July Parade and Fireworks Show
Perryville's Fourth of July Parade and Fireworks Show
The City of Perryville will host its annual Fourth of July Parade and Fireworks Show on July 2.
The parade will begin at 6 PM at the KC Hall, make its way to the town square, and end at Perryville City Park. Perryville Parks & Recreation will host activities at City Park from 7 PM until the fireworks begin at dusk. The community is invited to bring blankets and lawn chairs for this free, family-friendly celebration.
The Perryville Fourth of July Parade and Fireworks Show will take place in downtown Perryville on Thursday, July 2, beginning at 6 PM.
Downtown Perryville
Free
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 2 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
The City of Perryville
Downtown Perryville
2 W Ste Maries StPerryville, Missouri 63775
(573) 547-6062