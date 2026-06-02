Perryville's Fourth of July Parade and Fireworks Show

The City of Perryville will host its annual Fourth of July Parade and Fireworks Show on July 2.

The parade will begin at 6 PM at the KC Hall, make its way to the town square, and end at Perryville City Park. Perryville Parks & Recreation will host activities at City Park from 7 PM until the fireworks begin at dusk. The community is invited to bring blankets and lawn chairs for this free, family-friendly celebration.

The Perryville Fourth of July Parade and Fireworks Show will take place in downtown Perryville on Thursday, July 2, beginning at 6 PM.