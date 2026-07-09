Perryville Parks & Rec: Intro to Wild Caving

Explore the natural wonders of Perry County with our two-part program, led by expert guides! Both sessions are required, with Thursday night focusing on caving education and Saturday left for exploring one of the caves in Perry County!

Next Program - Thursday, July 16 & Saturday, July 18.

Information Sessions: third Thursday of each month (April–September) at 5:30 PM. Meet at the Perry Park Center front desk.

Exploration Sessions: third Saturday of each month (April–September) at 9:30 AM. Meet at parking lot near Pavilion #10.

Register online for July:

https://secure.rec1.com/MO/perryville-mo/catalog?filter=c2VhcmNoPTQxMTkzMTE=

August and September classes are available for registration:

https://secure.rec1.com/MO/perryville-mo/catalog

Register in person @ the Perry Park Center.

Any participant ages 7-17 must have a parent/guardian registered and in attendance.

For more information or to request a registration form contact Cindy Huck @ 573-547-7275 or cindyhuck@perryvillemo.gov