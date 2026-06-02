PBS "The American Revolution": Voices & Visions

Experience history come alive at our special screening of "The American Revolution," a PBS documentary. Enjoy curated excerpts that highlight the art, music, and literature of the Revolutionary Era, offering a unique window into the voices and visions of 1776. Engage with interactive activities and join a brief discussion following the film. Registration is preferred but not required. Don’t miss this opportunity to explore America’s past through powerful storytelling and creative expression. (ages 18+)

Accessibility: The library makes every effort to ensure our programs can be enjoyed by all. If you have any concerns about accessibility or need to request specific accommodations, please contact the library.

This event is supported by the Institute of Museum and Library Services under the provisions of the Library Services and Technology Act as administered by the Missouri State Library, a division of the Office of the Secretary of State.