Notre Dame's 30th Annual Crafts, Gifts & Collectibles Show

The 30th annual Crafts, Gifts, and Collectibles Show is held at Notre Dame Regional High School to benefit the Performing and Visual Arts Departments.

Friday, November 20, 5pm-9pm | Admission $5

Saturday, November 21, 9am-6pm | Admission $5

Sunday, November 22, 9am-4pm | Admission FREE

There will be over 200 vendors located in the main gym, King Hall & Drury Hall! Our refreshment stand will be selling food & baked goods, PLUS Santa will be making a special stop on Sunday at 1:00 p.m.! Parents can take pictures of their kiddos with Santa and admission on Sunday is free for all!

For more info, visit 30th Annual Crafts, Gifts & Collectibles Show | Facebook.