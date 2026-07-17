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Newsies: The Broadway Musical

Newsies: The Broadway Musical

🗞️ Inspired by the true story of the 1899 Newsboys Strike, NEWSIES: The Broadway Musical follows Jack Kelly and a scrappy group of young newsboys who rise up against powerful publisher Joseph Pulitzer when he raises the price of papers one summer, at their expense. These young and determined underdogs band together to fight back against the slimy Pulitzer, discovering the strength of courage and unity along the way. They find their voices in their brave stand against injustice, proving to everyone the power in numbers when standing united.

Come see NEWSIES: The Broadway Musical at MAC - this talented cast will blow you away! Tickets are always available online.

Mineral Area College Fine Arts Theater
$15.00 General Admission
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 18 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Mineral Area Fine Arts Academy
573-518-2265
mineralareama@gmail.com
mineralareafineartsacademy.com
Mineral Area College Fine Arts Theater
5270 Flat River Road
Park Hills, Missouri 63601
573-518-2265
dschunks@mineralarea.edu
mineralareafineartsacademy.org