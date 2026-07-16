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"Neigh"-borhood Block Party

"Neigh"-borhood Block Party

Mississippi Valley Therapeutic Horsemanship (MVTH) will host its first ever "Neigh"-borhood Block Party on November 7.

MVTH is a non-profit organization dedicated to offering Equine Assisted Services to children and adults with disabilities. Our "Neigh"-borhood Block Party is a family friendly event and fundraiser including local vendors, silent auction, bounce house, games and activities for kids, food and drink for purchase and a horse kissing booth!

The "Neigh"-borhood Block Party will take place on Saturday, November 7, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at MVTH in Oak Ridge, Missouri.

For more information, visit NEIGH-Borhood Block Party | Facebook

Mississippi Valley Therapeutic Horsemanship
10:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Mississippi Valley Therapeutic Horsemanship
573-788-2100
mvth@ridemvth.org
ridemvth.org
Mississippi Valley Therapeutic Horsemanship
192 Hope Hill Rd.
Oak Ridge, Missouri 63769
573-788-2100
mvth@ridemvth.org
ridemvth.org