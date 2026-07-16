Mississippi Valley Therapeutic Horsemanship (MVTH) will host its first ever "Neigh"-borhood Block Party on November 7.

MVTH is a non-profit organization dedicated to offering Equine Assisted Services to children and adults with disabilities. Our "Neigh"-borhood Block Party is a family friendly event and fundraiser including local vendors, silent auction, bounce house, games and activities for kids, food and drink for purchase and a horse kissing booth!

The "Neigh"-borhood Block Party will take place on Saturday, November 7, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at MVTH in Oak Ridge, Missouri.

For more information, visit NEIGH-Borhood Block Party | Facebook

