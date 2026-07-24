The Missouri Department of Conservation will host its Nature Center at Night - Wild Edibles Ice Cream Social on August 7.

Cool off with a scoop of summer fun while learning how nature can add delicious flavors and colorful toppings to your favorite frozen treat. The event will feature a naturalist-led presentation on safe and common wild edibles, followed by samples at the MDC ice cream parlor.

The Nature Center at Night - Ice Cream Social will take place on Friday, August 7, at the Cape Girardeau Nature Center with presentations at 5 and 6 p.m. The nature center building and exhibits will be open until 7:30 p.m.