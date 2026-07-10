Mosquito Dunk Bucket
Mosquito Dunk Bucket
Come make your own Mosquito Dunk Bucket to help keep mosquitoes away from your home without poisonous chemicals! All materials will be supplied.
Adults and children are welcome, but children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult.
To register, call or text Rose at (573) 440-3664.
Can't make the class? Instructions can be found at https://homegrownnationalpark.org/mosquito-bucket-challenge
Ozark Regional Library-Fredericktown
04:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Tue, 28 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
East Ozarks Audubon Society
Ann at 573-705-8880
eastozarksaudubon@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
scott.mier@att.net
Ozark Regional Library-Fredericktown
115 S MainFredericktown , Missouri 63645
5735462615
sspitzmiller@ozarkregional.org