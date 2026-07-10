Come make your own Mosquito Dunk Bucket to help keep mosquitoes away from your home without poisonous chemicals! All materials will be supplied.

Adults and children are welcome, but children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult.

To register, call or text Rose at (573) 440-3664.

Can't make the class? Instructions can be found at https://homegrownnationalpark.org/mosquito-bucket-challenge