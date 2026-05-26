Money Saving for Kids Class
Money Saving for Kids Class
Southern Bank is providing an awesome class to teach kids how to save and spend wisely! Kids will experience a story called “A Tale of Two Siblings” then work together to talk about the siblings’ saving and spending habits. Participants will practice subjects like math, language arts, and personal finance.
For ages 8-11 at the Main Branch, Jackson.
Riverside Regional Library
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Mon, 8 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Riverside Regional Library
(573) 243-8141
eschlichting@rrlmo.org
Riverside Regional Library
1997 E. Jackson Blvd.Jackson, Missouri 63755
(573) 243-8141
eschlichting@rrlmo.org