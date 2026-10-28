Mirror Mosaics

Do you like the shiny look of disco balls but want a more elegant finish? Join us to use mirrors to make a simple yet beautiful piece of mosaic art. (Ages 12-18)

Accessibility

The library makes every effort to ensure our programs can be enjoyed by all. If you have any concerns about accessibility or need to request specific accommodations, please contact the library.

Teens Only

Parents, please plan to drop your teen off to enjoy this event with their peers.