Join us for our monthly Mini STEAM program, where children explore the exciting worlds of Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math through hands-on activities and playful learning. Each session introduces core STEAM concepts like coding and robotics in a fun, interactive environment designed to spark curiosity and creativity. Perfect for young innovators eager to discover, build, and experiment! (ages 6-11)

Accessibility: The library makes every effort to ensure our programs can be enjoyed by all. If you have any concerns about accessibility or need to request specific accommodations, please contact the library.

Accompanying Adults: This program is designed for children and accompanying adults. Please plan to attend and be engaged with your child for this program. Drop-offs will not be permitted.