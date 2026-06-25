Join us for our monthly Mini STEAM program, where children dive into the exciting worlds of Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math! Through playful, hands-on activities, kids will explore core STEAM concepts like coding and robotics basics, sparking curiosity and creativity in a fun, interactive environment. Perfect for young learners eager to discover, experiment, and build new skills! (ages 6-11)

Accessibility: The library makes every effort to ensure our programs can be enjoyed by all. If you have any concerns about accessibility or need to request specific accommodations, please contact the library.

Accompanying Adults: This program is designed for children and accompanying adults. Please plan to attend and be engaged with your child for this program. Drop-offs will not be permitted.