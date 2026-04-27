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Mindful Movement with Maggie

Mindful Movement with Maggie

Join youth-certified yoga instructor, Maggie Salem, for a half hour of toddler mindful movement. Yoga mats will be provided. (ages 2-7)

Accessibility
The library makes every effort to ensure our programs can be enjoyed by all. If you have any concerns about accessibility or need to request specific accommodations, please contact the library.

Accompanying Adults
This program is designed for children and accompanying adults. Please plan to attend and be engaged with your child for this program. Drop-offs will not be permitted.

Cape Girardeau Public Library
11:30 AM - 12:00 PM on Mon, 4 May 2026
Get Tickets
Cape Girardeau Public Library
711 N Clark Street
Cape Girardeau, Missouri
(573) 334-5279
http://www.capelibrary.org