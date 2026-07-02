Mindful Movement with Maggie

Join youth-certified yoga instructor Maggie Salem for a fun and interactive half-hour of mindful movement designed just for toddlers! Little ones will explore gentle yoga poses, breathing exercises, and playful activities that encourage body awareness and relaxation. Yoga mats are provided—just bring your energy and curiosity! (ages 2-7)

Accessibility: The library makes every effort to ensure our programs can be enjoyed by all. If you have any concerns about accessibility or need to request specific accommodations, please contact the library.

Accompanying Adults: This program is designed for children and accompanying adults. Please plan to attend and be engaged with your child for this program. Drop-offs will not be permitted.