Mercy Southeast: Heartsaver CPR Classes

Mercy Hospital Southeast will hold its next Heartsaver CPR Certification Class on September 5.

Participants will learn infant, child, and adult CPR, how to use an AED, and first aid for choking. This course is for anyone with limited or no medical training who needs a course completion card to meet job, regulatory, or other requirements or for anyone interested in learning these skills. Participants will receive a two-year certification after a skills check-off, and attendees must be at least 8 years of age.

The Heartsaver CPR Class will take place on Saturday, September 5, from 9 to 11 a.m. at Mercy HealthPoint Fitness in Cape Girardeau. Registration is required and there is a cost to attend.

To register, call 573-986-4400.