Medicare 101

Medicare can be tricky to understand. Join us for a free, informational presentation covering Medicare! This program is presented by Missouri SHIP. Missouri SHIP (MO SHIP) is certified by the federal and state government to provide free, unbiased, and confidential (private) Medicare services. They are not an insurance company. They are a nonprofit agency, and do not sell anything or charge for their services. Following the presentation, a MO SHIP Medicare counselor will be available to answer Medicare questions. Registration is recommended, but not required. (ages 18+)

Accessibility

The library makes every effort to ensure our programs can be enjoyed by all. If you have any concerns about accessibility or need to request specific accommodations, please contact the library.