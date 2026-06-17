MDC: Map and Compass Family Adventure

The Missouri Department of Conservation will host a Map and Compass Family Adventure on June 27.

Trade in the screens for the great outdoors! Attendees will learn the basics of map reading and using a compass and put skills to the test by working as a team, solving clues, and making your way through a nature course. Dress for the weather and wear sturdy shoes. Sunscreen and bug spray are recommended. All participants must be age 7 and older.

The Map and Compass Family Adventure will take place on Saturday, June 27, from 1 - 3 p.m. at the Cape Girardeau Nature Center.

To register, visit Events | Missouri Department of Conservation or call (573) 290-5218.