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MDC: Birding by Season: Summer

MDC: Birding by Season: Summer

The Missouri Department of Conservation will host Birding by Season: Summer on July 1.

Birding is a fantastic way to get into nature during summer. Attendees will do some birding and learn about our summer resident birds and common birding apps. The class is for beginners who haven’t committed to buying binoculars or find it difficult to identify birds. Binoculars will be available to borrow during the class. For ages 13+.

Birding by Season: Summer will take place on Wednesday, July 1, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Cape Girardeau Nature Center.

To register, visit Events | Missouri Department of Conservation or call (573) 290-5218.

Cape Girardeau Nature Center
Free
05:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Wed, 1 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Missouri Department of Conservation
(573) 290-5218
https://mdc.mo.gov
Cape Girardeau Nature Center
2289 County Park Drive
Cape Girardeau, Missouri 63701
(573) 290-5218