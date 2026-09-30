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MDC: Birding by Season - Fall

MDC: Birding by Season - Fall

The Missouri Department of Conservation will host Birding by Season: Fall on October 23.

Fall is in full swing and migratory birds are making their yearly appearances. Trail of Tears State Park offers many opportunities to spot these birds. Participants will shuttle from the Nature Center to the park to search for birds at stationary points and on a short hike. No prior birding knowledge or experience is necessary, and hiking conditions will be easy to moderate. Closed toe shoes and long pants are recommended.

Birding by Season: Fall will take place on Friday, October 23, from 4-6:30 p.m. at the Cape Girardeau Nature Center.

To register, visit Events | Missouri Department of Conservation

Cape Girardeau Nature Center
Free
04:00 PM - 06:30 PM on Fri, 23 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Missouri Department of Conservation
(573) 290-5218
https://mdc.mo.gov
Cape Girardeau Nature Center
2289 County Park Drive
Cape Girardeau, Missouri 63701
(573) 290-5218