The Little Grassy Get Down isn't just a music festival — it's the fall getaway you didn't know you needed. Set on Little Grassy Lake at SIU's Touch of Nature, this three-day celebration features Americana and bluegrass music plus guided bike rides, adventure activities, kids yoga, and more, included in your pass. New this year: Weekend Pass holders can arrive Thursday night and kick things off at a pre-festival party at Hangar 9. Families, music lovers, and outdoor enthusiasts all find their people here. Weekend Passes and lodging on sale now; kids 15 & under always free.