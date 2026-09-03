John Denver Musical Tribute by Ted Vigil

Three Rivers Patrons of the Arts will present “John Denver: A Musical Tribute by Ted Vigil” on September 21.

The performance will feature the music of John Denver by acclaimed tribute artist Ted Vigil, whose uncanny look and sound bring the singer’s timeless songs to life.

The John Denver Musical Tribute Concert will take place Monday, September 21, at 7 p.m. in the Tinnin Fine Arts Center at Three Rivers College in Poplar Bluff. Tickets are available at the Three Rivers Student Accounts Office, the Tinnin Center Art Gallery, and online.