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Inventor's Workshop

Inventor's Workshop

Did you know that everyday inventions like the telephone, zipper, and touchscreen were first showcased at the World's Fair? Now it’s your turn to make history! Join us at the library to invent, design, and build your own creation. We’ll provide the materials—you bring your imagination. Once finished, your prototype will be displayed for everyone to see. Come spark your creativity and see what you can invent! (ages 6-11)

Accessibility: The library makes every effort to ensure our programs can be enjoyed by all. If you have any concerns about accessibility or need to request specific accommodations, please contact the library.

Accompanying Adults: This program is designed for children and accompanying adults. Please plan to attend and be engaged with your child for this program. Drop-offs will not be permitted.

Cape Girardeau Public Library
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Thu, 2 Jul 2026
Get Tickets
Cape Girardeau Public Library
711 N Clark Street
Cape Girardeau, Missouri
(573) 334-5279
http://www.capelibrary.org