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Introductory Sound Bath Class

Close up of woman's hands playing quartz singing bowl. Relaxation and meditation. Sound therapy, alternative medicine. Clearing the space of negative energy. Selective focus.

Introductory Sound Bath Class

Find out what all the Sound Bath buzz is about. Intro class for new attendees only. Short question and answer session about the many benefits and science behind sound healing and the instruments used for deep relaxation sound meditation. Fun, informative, experiential educational class. First Saturday of each month. Purchase a $10 pass below.

The Center for Sound Healing
$10.00
09:30 AM - 10:15 AM, every month on Saturday through Dec 05, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Center for Sound Healing
573-200-6465
https://www.judygrier.com/event/introductory-short-sound-bath/
The Center for Sound Healing
125 S. Broadview St #3
Cape Girardeau , Missouri 63701
573-200-6465
grierjude@gmail.com
https://www.judygrier.com/event/introductory-short-sound-bath/