Introductory Sound Bath Class
Introductory Sound Bath Class
Find out what all the Sound Bath buzz is about. Intro class for new attendees only. Short question and answer session about the many benefits and science behind sound healing and the instruments used for deep relaxation sound meditation. Fun, informative, experiential educational class. First Saturday of each month. Purchase a $10 pass below.
The Center for Sound Healing
$10.00
09:30 AM - 10:15 AM, every month on Saturday through Dec 05, 2026.
Event Supported By
The Center for Sound Healing
573-200-6465
The Center for Sound Healing
125 S. Broadview St #3Cape Girardeau , Missouri 63701
573-200-6465
grierjude@gmail.com