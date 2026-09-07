Immaculate Conception School-Jackson Fall Craft Festival
Immaculate Conception School-Jackson Fall Craft Festival
Immaculate Conception School-Jackson will host its annual Fall Craft Fair fundraiser on Saturday, November 7.
More than 50 vendors will sell Christmas gift items, including handmade crafts, woodworking, soap, home decor, jewelry, and more. Concessions, pulled pork lunch, and bake sale will be available.
The Fall Craft Fair will take place on Saturday, November 7, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Immaculate Conception School gym in Jackson.
Admission is $2 for ages 13 and up.
Immaculate Conception School-Jackson
$2
09:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Immaculate Conception School
573-243-5013
icspringfling@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
berkleyrosenquist@gmail.com
Immaculate Conception School-Jackson
300 S. Hope Street Jackson, MO 63755JACKSON, Missouri 63755
5732435013
iccraftshow@gmail.com