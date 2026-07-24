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Healthy Cooking Class: Getting to Know Your Air Fryer

Healthy Cooking Class: Getting to Know Your Air Fryer

Mercy Hospital Southeast will present “Getting to Know Your Air Fryer” at its next Healthy Cooking Class on August 17.

Unlock the full potential of your air fryer. The class will cover tips, tricks, and timing secrets for this versatile tool to turn everyday ingredients into delicious, healthier meals in minutes with less mess.

“Getting to Know Your Air Fryer” will take place Monday, August 17, from 6 to 7:15 p.m. in the demonstration kitchen at Mercy Healthpoint Fitness in Cape Girardeau. There is a small fee and registration is required. 

To register, visit Healthy Cooking Classes - Getting to Know Your Air Fryer.

HealthPoint Fitness
$5.00
06:00 PM - 07:15 PM on Mon, 17 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Mercy Hospital Southeast
(573) 334-4822
https://www.sehealth.org/
HealthPoint Fitness
2126 Independence St #1
Cape Girardeau, Missouri 63701
(573) 986-4444
https://www.sehealth.org/calendar/