Healthy Cooking Class: Favorite Fall Flavors

Mercy Hospital Southeast will present “Favorite Fall Flavors” at its next Healthy Cooking Class on September 21.

Celebrate the start of fall with meals that bring warmth, richness, and comfort. From savory to sweet, dietitian Laura Vollink will share tasty and healthy ways to enjoy fall’s bounty and flavors.

“Favorite Fall Flavors” will take place Monday, September 21, from 6 to 7:15 p.m. in the demonstration kitchen at Mercy Fitness Center in Cape Girardeau. There is a small fee and registration is required.

To register, call 573-986-4444 or visit Healthy Cooking Classes - Laura's Favorite Fall Flavors