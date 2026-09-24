When the River Remembers - Haunted History
When the River Remembers - Haunted History
Christy Mershon will tell stories of local haunted history. Follow the river, early trails and Bloomfield Road into the strange stories that shaped the Cape Girardeau region. then enter an interactive 1888 Victorian funeral: choose a persona, make the arrangements and mind the rules of mourning.
For ages 13+ at the Main Branch, Jackson.
Riverside Regional Library
Free
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Tue, 13 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Riverside Regional Library
(573) 243-8141
eschlichting@rrlmo.org
Artist Group Info
eschlichting@rrlmo.org
Riverside Regional Library
1997 E. Jackson Blvd.Jackson, Missouri 63755
(573) 243-8141
eschlichting@rrlmo.org