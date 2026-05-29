Great Rivers Community Band Festival
Great Rivers Community Band Festival
The Cape Girardeau Municipal Band will host the Great Rivers Community Band Festival on June 20.
The free concert will feature the Cape Girardeau Municipal Band, the Jackson Municipal Band, and special entertainment from Steve Schaffner.
The Great Rivers Community Band Festival will take place Saturday, June 20, at 6:30 p.m. at the Bedell Performance Hall on SEMO’s River Campus.
Bedell Performance Hall
Free
06:30 PM - 08:30 PM on Sat, 20 Jun 2026
Bedell Performance Hall
518 S. Fountain StreetCape Girardeau, Missouri 63701
(573) 651-2265
music@semo.edu