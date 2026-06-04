Great Horned Owls: Mating, Nesting, and Owlets

Join us for an unforgettable evening with award-winning naturalist Mark H. X. Glenshaw as he presents "Forest Park Owls: Mating, Nesting and Owlets." Since 2005, Mark has closely observed and documented the lives of Great Horned Owls in St. Louis’s Forest Park. In this engaging talk, Mark will share fascinating insights into the owls’ mating rituals, nest selection, feeding of their young, fledging, maturation, and eventual dispersal. Enjoy stunning photos and videos that bring these remarkable birds and their behaviors to life. Registration is required—reserve your spot today! (all ages)

Accessibility: The library makes every effort to ensure our programs can be enjoyed by all. If you have any concerns about accessibility or need to request specific accommodations, please contact the library.

This event is supported by the Institute of Museum and Library Services under the provisions of the Library Services and Technology Act as administered by the Missouri State Library, a division of the Office of the Secretary of State.