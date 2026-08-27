Unwind and recharge with our Gentle Yoga class, held every Wednesday. This hour-long session is perfect for all levels and focuses on relaxation, gentle movement, and mindful breathing—ideal for mid-week stress relief. Please bring your own yoga mat or bath towel, and a yoga block if you have one. Space is limited; registration is required to reserve your spot. Join us and find your calm! (ages 18+)

Accessibility: The library makes every effort to ensure our programs can be enjoyed by all. If you have any concerns about accessibility or need to request specific accommodations, please contact the library.