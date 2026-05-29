Full STEAM Ahead: It's a Zoo in Here!

Join us for an interactive adventure as preschoolers explore zoo displays and create their own animal habitats! Building on last week’s Design a Zoo Exhibit program, children will enjoy hands-on learning about their favorite animals while designing unique habitats. This engaging program repeats on June 13. (ages 2-5)

Accessibility: The library makes every effort to ensure our programs can be enjoyed by all. If you have any concerns about accessibility or need to request specific accommodations, please contact the library.

Accompanying Adults: This program is designed for children and accompanying adults. Please plan to attend and be engaged with your child for this program. Drop-offs will not be permitted.

This event is supported by the Institute of Museum and Library Services under the provisions of the Library Services and Technology Act as administered by the Missouri State Library, a division of the Office of the Secretary of State.