The Stars and Stripes National Museum and Library will host “Finding Your Civil War Ancestor” on November 14.

Led by Dr. Bill Eddleman, Regional Director of the Cape Girardeau Research Center of the State Historical Society, the hands-on workshop will explore practical steps, key records, and trusted resources to help attendees trace soldiers and their families with confidence. A boxed lunch will be provided, and there is a fee to attend.

Topics covered:

• How to determine whether your ancestor served

• Enlistment and military service records

• Finding your ancestor and his regiment

• Online Civil War research resources

• Pension files and what they can reveal

• Other records created by and for veterans

• State pension records for Confederate veterans

**If you have a laptop with internet capabilities, please bring it.

“Finding Your Civil War Ancestor Workshop” will take place on Saturday, November 14, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Stars and Stripes National Museum and Library in Bloomfield.