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Fall Jazz Concert - The SEMO Jazz Bands Play the 70s

Fall Jazz Concert - The SEMO Jazz Bands Play the 70s

Get ready to groove! The SEMO Jazz Bands are turning back the clock to the funky, soulful sound of the 1970s. An electrifying night of classic jazz fusion, R&B, and old-school cool.

Donald C. Bedell Performance Hall at the River Campus
Online ticket prices range $13.75 - $21.50.
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Thu, 15 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

SEMO Music Department
(573) 651-2141
music@semo.edu
https://semo.edu/colleges-departments/arts-media/music/index.html
Donald C. Bedell Performance Hall at the River Campus
518 S. Fountain St.
Cape Girardeau, Missouri 63703