The greatest love story ever told, finally seen through her eyes. In Sarah Ruhl’s retelling of the classic Orpheus myth, a young bride's untimely death sends her to the Underworld. There, Eurydice reunites with her father and struggles to hold onto the memories of her lost love. When Orpheus bravely ventures down to retrieve her, she is forced to make a heart-wrenching choice between two worlds. This visually stunning and deeply moving play brings fresh humor, breathtaking poetry, and profound emotion to the River Campus stage.

General admission seating. Parental guidance suggested.