Eating from the Garden
Eating from the Garden
MU Extension is leading this 6-week course for 3rd through 5th graders to learn more about healthy eating and gardening with hands-on activities, science, and fruits and vegetables to try every week! Each session is approximately 45 minutes. Participants get to take home supplies for container gardening at the end! Session 1 of 6. Please register by calling 573-243-8141 or visit the Jackson Branch. For ages 8-12 at the Main Branch, Jackson.
Riverside Regional Library
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM on Tue, 2 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Riverside Regional Library
(573) 243-8141
eschlichting@rrlmo.org
Riverside Regional Library
1997 E. Jackson Blvd.Jackson, Missouri 63755
(573) 243-8141
eschlichting@rrlmo.org