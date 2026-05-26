Eating from the Garden

MU Extension is leading this 6-week course for 3rd through 5th graders to learn more about healthy eating and gardening with hands-on activities, science, and fruits and vegetables to try every week! Each session is approximately 45 minutes. Participants get to take home supplies for container gardening at the end! Session 1 of 6. Please register by calling 573-243-8141 or visit the Jackson Branch. For ages 8-12 at the Main Branch, Jackson.