DIY Pop-Up Books

Unleash your creativity at our Pop-Up Book Workshop! Discover the magic of storytelling as you learn to cut, fold, and decorate pages that spring to life. Whether you're a budding artist or just love a good story, you'll leave with your own unique pop-up book and the skills to make your imagination leap off the page. All ages and skill levels welcome—come create, craft, and let your stories pop! (ages 6-11)

Accessibility: The library makes every effort to ensure our programs can be enjoyed by all. If you have any concerns about accessibility or need to request specific accommodations, please contact the library.

Accompanying Adults: This program is designed for children and accompanying adults. Please plan to attend and be engaged with your child for this program. Drop-offs will not be permitted.