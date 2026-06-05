Dinolympics

Step into the prehistoric arena at this summer’s Dinolympic Games! Gather your team and face off in thrilling, fast-paced challenges designed to test your speed, strength, and wits. Race against the clock, conquer dino-themed obstacles, and outplay the competition for a shot at becoming the ultimate dino champions. Are you ready to roar to victory? (ages 6-11)

Accessibility: The library makes every effort to ensure our programs can be enjoyed by all. If you have any concerns about accessibility or need to request specific accommodations, please contact the library.

Accompanying Adults: This program is designed for children and accompanying adults. Please plan to attend and be engaged with your child for this program. Drop-offs will not be permitted.