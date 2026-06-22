Digging Up Facts: Revolutionary War Burials in Southeast Missouri

Join Marybeth Niederkorn, director of the Cape Girardeau County Archive Center, for a fascinating presentation honoring our nation’s 250th anniversary. Discover the stories of over 50 Revolutionary War Patriots buried in and around Cape Girardeau County, along with many more in neighboring areas. Learn about these remarkable individuals, their families, and their service to our country, and find out where you can visit their final resting places. Registration is appreciated but not required. (ages 18+)

Accessibility: The library makes every effort to ensure our programs can be enjoyed by all. If you have any concerns about accessibility or need to request specific accommodations, please contact the library.

This event is supported by the Institute of Museum and Library Services under the provisions of the Library Services and Technology Act as administered by the Missouri State Library, a division of the Office of the Secretary of State.