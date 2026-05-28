Design a Zoo Exhibit

Unleash your creativity by picking your favorite animal and designing a custom zoo enclosure using our provided materials! Your finished project will be showcased for a week and then become part of our Full STEAM Ahead program, where preschoolers can explore and play with your imaginative zoo exhibit. Join us for hands-on fun and help inspire the next generation of animal lovers and young engineers! (ages 6-11)

Accessibility: The library makes every effort to ensure our programs can be enjoyed by all. If you have any concerns about accessibility or need to request specific accommodations, please contact the library.

Accompanying Adults: This program is designed for children and accompanying adults. Please plan to attend and be engaged with your child for this program. Drop-offs will not be permitted.