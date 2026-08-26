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Déjà vu Spirit Reunion

Déjà vu Spirit Reunion

Come explore Missouri's oldest cemetery and experience the stories of early pioneers of Ste. Genevieve by lantern light. Although close to Halloween, the intent of the Spirit Reunion is not to be scary, but rather educational, as you'll see local people in period costume standing near their final resting place and talking about their lives, loves, and perhaps how they died.

Memorial Cemetery
$5-$10
04:30 PM - 07:00 PM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Foundation for Restoration of Ste. Genevieve
5738829622
ffrsg67@gmail.com
http://www.historicstegen.org

Artist Group Info

info@historicstegen.org
Memorial Cemetery
35 N. 5th Street
Ste. Genevieve, Missouri 63670
5738839622
info@historicstegen.org
www.historicstegen.org