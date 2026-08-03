The Crisp Museum will host an Open House on August 29.

The event will feature a regional video, local history and fine art displays, a River Campus scavenger hunt, and other family-friendly activities, as well as an exhibit of SEMO students’ dinosaur bones excavated from the Bad Lands.

The Crisp Museum Open House will take place Saturday, August 29, from 1 to 4 p.m. at Southeast’s River Campus. The event is free and open to the public.