Crisp Museum Open House
Crisp Museum Open House
The Crisp Museum will host an Open House on August 29.
The event will feature a regional video, local history and fine art displays, a River Campus scavenger hunt, and other family-friendly activities, as well as an exhibit of SEMO students’ dinosaur bones excavated from the Bad Lands.
The Crisp Museum Open House will take place Saturday, August 29, from 1 to 4 p.m. at Southeast’s River Campus. The event is free and open to the public.
Crisp Museum
Free
01:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 29 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Rosemary Berkel and Harry L. Crisp II Museum
(573) 651-2260
museum@semo.edu
Crisp Museum
518 South Fountain StreetCape Girardeau, Missouri 63701
(573) 651-2260
museum@semo.edu