Crafternoon: Macrame Bag Straps

Join us to make your own macrame bag strap! In this program, you will learn how to create basic macrame knots, and then make your own macrame bag strap. Each participant will take home one bag strap. All supplies are provided by the library. Registration is required for this event. (ages 18+)

Accessibility: The library makes every effort to ensure our programs can be enjoyed by all. If you have any concerns about accessibility or need to request specific accommodations, please contact the library.