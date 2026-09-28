Crafternoon: Book Folding

Join us this afternoon and get crafty! Crafternoon is a craft workshop that offers hands-on experience in craft projects for adults of all ages. Create fun book art by simply folding the pages!

Each participant will create one piece of book art to take home. You may bring your own book to fold (it must be hardback and at least 8" tall, with at least 150 pages), or you can use a book provided by the library. All other supplies will be provided.