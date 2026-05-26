Construction Club

Drop in to put your imagination and engineering skills to the test! Join us for hands-on challenges, creative building activities, and fun problem-solving—no experience necessary. All ages welcome! (ages 6-11)

Accessibility: The library makes every effort to ensure our programs can be enjoyed by all. If you have any concerns about accessibility or need to request specific accommodations, please contact the library.

Accompanying Adults: This program is designed for children and accompanying adults. Please plan to attend and be engaged with your child for this program. Drop-offs will not be permitted.