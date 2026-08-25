Construction Club

Two hours of free play will give kids the opportunity to get creative and build anything they choose with LOTS of LEGO. Work on your own creations or build as a team. The library will provide the LEGOs, you provide the imagination! (ages 6-11)

Accessibility: The library makes every effort to ensure our programs can be enjoyed by all. If you have any concerns about accessibility or need to request specific accommodations, please contact the library.

Accompanying Adults: This program is designed for children and accompanying adults. Please plan to attend and be engaged with your child for this program. Drop-offs will not be permitted.