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Closing the Garden

Closing the Garden

Riverside Regional Library will host “Closing the Garden” on September 2.

The class, presented by MU Extension staff, will cover best practices for fall garden cleanup and preparing your garden for winter.

“Closing the Garden” will take place on Wednesday, September 2, from 4-5 p.m. at the Riverside Regional Library Main Branch in Jackson.

To register, call 573-243-8141.

Riverside Regional Library
Free
04:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Wed, 2 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Riverside Regional Library
(573) 243-8141
eschlichting@rrlmo.org
http://www.riversideregionallibrary.org
Riverside Regional Library
1997 E. Jackson Blvd.
Jackson, Missouri 63755
(573) 243-8141
eschlichting@rrlmo.org
http://www.riversideregionallibrary.org